fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Tennessee refuses to allow DNA test that could exonerate a man 13 years after his execution

Tennessee refuses to allow DNA test that could exonerate a man 13 years after his execution

By: The Washington Post Deanna Paul  November 21, 2019 0

In the weeks before Sedley Alley’s 2006 execution, attorneys argued that a DNA test could prove he did not kill a young female Marine and could even identify the true murderer. Tennessee prosecutors, calling it an 11th-hour delay tactic, said Alley was not entitled to the testing. The court agreed. Thirteen years later, Alley’s daughter is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo