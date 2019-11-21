fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Tobacco companies ordered to pay $157 million to man whose husband died of lung disease

Tobacco companies ordered to pay $157 million to man whose husband died of lung disease

By: The Washington Post Brittany Shammas  November 21, 2019 0

In the final days of his husband’s long battle with lung disease, Bryan Rintoul made a vow: He would hold the tobacco companies accountable. On Friday, nearly two years after Edward Caprio’s death, a Florida jury delivered a $157 million verdict against Philip Morris and R.J. Reynolds, the companies behind the cigarettes that caused his fatal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo