fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Charlie Tan tells court why he killed his father

Charlie Tan tells court why he killed his father

By: The Associated Press November 22, 2019 0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Former Pittsford resident, Charlie Tan, a former Cornell University student,  is telling a federal judge why he killed his father, although the murder case against the son was dropped after a jury deadlocked. In court papers filed this month, Tan chronicles a lifelong family history of domestic violence that he believes was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo