fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for November 25, 2019

Court Calendars for November 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2019 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Jamellia Wright, 86 Fernwood Park – Barclay Damon 2—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Luis Morera & Melba Cuevas, 10 Ramona Park – Barclay Damon 3—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Joenique McGrady, 30 Ramona Park – Barclay Damon 4—Tri Veterans Housing LLC v Jonnasha Kearse, 20 Ramona Park ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo