Draft DOJ IG report finds FBI lawyer altered document

Draft DOJ IG report finds FBI lawyer altered document

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett, Ellen Nakashima, and Matt Zapotosky  November 22, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department inspector general has found evidence that an FBI employee may have altered a document connected to court-approved surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser, but has concluded that the conduct did not affect the overall validity of the surveillance application, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter. The person under ...

