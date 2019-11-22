fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded November 7, 2019

Mortgages Recorded November 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 7, 2019              128   NOT PROVIDED ROCHESTER REV HOLDINGS LLC & ROCHESTER REV HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 97 KISLINGBURY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MIDSOUTH RETIREMENT SERVICES LLC FBO JAMES WHALEN IRA Amount: $160,000.00 STUKES, SHIRLEY Property Address: 60 LOWELL STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: NEW YORK STATE AFFORDABLE HOUSING CORPORATION Amount: $7,685.00 14416 PRATT, DEBRA & PRATT, JOHN Property Address: 620 BOVEE ROAD, RIGA NY 14416 Lender: ESL ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo