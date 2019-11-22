fbpx
Ontario County man sues to get engagement ring

Fiancée hasn’t returned $30,000 item

By: Bennett Loudon November 22, 2019 0

An Ontario County man is suing his ex-fiancée to make her return a 2.4-carat diamond ring worth more than $30,000. Jeremy Meisenzahl proposed to Lindsay Conyard, of Livingston County, on Oct. 6, 2017 at Meisenzahl’s barn, in front of several relatives and friends. A photograph of Meisenzahl proposing is attached to the complaint filed Wednesday in ...

