Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded November 7, 2019

Deeds Recorded November 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded November 7, 2019              88   14420 COILE, WENDY W to WHITING, HALEE Property Address: 34 HILLCREST PARKWAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12266 Page: 0437 Tax Account: 068.20-4-7 Full Sale Price: $170,000.00 REMINGTON WOODS LLC to THOMAS, WENDY Property Address: 22 CAILYN WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12266 Page: 0446 Tax Account: 068.11-9-14 Full Sale Price: $185,000.00 TINCH, BARBARA A et ano to TINCH, CARL C Property Address: 5 ...

