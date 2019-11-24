fbpx
Judgments Recorded July 19, 2019

Judgments Recorded July 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 19, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT DELEON, ALICIA Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DEMAY, DAMON L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DIAZ, SAMMY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DICKS, FREDERICK Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DONNELLY, MICHAEL R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DORAN, PAUL J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DOREY, MARC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DRAIN, COREY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF ...

