Judgments Recorded July 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 22, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT SOTO, MARK 33 YATES STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ANDERSON, LESLIE A Favor: ABSOLUTE RESOLUTIONS INVESTMENTS, LLC Amount: $2,331.26 AUSTIN, TIFFANY E Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Amount: $4,000.00 AUTO PROS NORTHWEST LLC et ano DBA AUTO PROS NORTHWEST 6648 SOUTH PUGET SOUND AVENUE, TACOMA WA 98409 Favor: HIGH SPEED ...

