fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Inmate attacked by guard loses Court of Appeals decision

Inmate attacked by guard loses Court of Appeals decision

Guard brutally attacked prisoner in 2010

By: Bennett Loudon November 25, 2019 0

In a split decision, New York state’s highest court upheld a lower court ruling that dismissed a lawsuit filed against the state by a prison inmate who was brutally beaten and seriously injured by a guard in an unprovoked attack. According to the 4-1 ruling released Monday, the Court of Appeals found that the state could ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo