Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded July 22, 2019

Judgments Recorded July 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 22, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT HALE, DAVID Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER HALL, HARRY JR Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER HARVEY, PATRICK Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER HEMMER, BONNIE LEIBOLD Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER HENDRIX, KEEFA Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER HILL, RICHARD Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER HOWARD, RANDY Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER JACKSON, BARICK Favor: NEW YORK STATE ...

