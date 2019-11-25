Mark Scheuerman | DiMarco Group

DiMarco Group announces the hiring of Mark Scheuerman as general counsel. He will provide strategic planning advice and legal counsel to management and staff in support of the company’s business objectives and initiatives.

Scheuerman brings to the position more than 30 years of extensive experience as a general counsel, including work with civil construction, engineering, manufacturing and energy production companies. Most recently, he served as vice president and general counsel for The DDS Cos. Inc. His prior work also includes leadership positions with Talisman Energy USA Inc.

Scheuerman earned his bachelor’s degree from Niagara University and his J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law.