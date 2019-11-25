fbpx
Mortgages Recorded November 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 8, 2019              138   NOT PROVIDED BRIDLE ROAD HOLDINGS LLC & BRIDLE ROAD HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 414 MAGNOLIA AVENUE, NY Lender: NICOL, LESLIE Amount: $200,000.00 LQH PROPERTY LLC & LQH PROPERTY LLC Property Address: 19-21 DOVE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: STEUBEN TRUST COMPANY Amount: $332,000.00 14416 HOCHREITER, LISA B Property Address: 7 EDGEWOOD LANE, RIGA NY 14416 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 14420 DISTAFFEN, SHANE C & ...

