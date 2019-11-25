fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court lets lawsuit by climate scientist continue against conservative outlets

Supreme Court lets lawsuit by climate scientist continue against conservative outlets

By: The Washington Post ROBERT BARNES November 25, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — A climate scientist may pursue his defamation lawsuit against a magazine and a Washington think tank after the Supreme Court on Monday declined to intervene at this stage of the litigation. The National Review and the Competitive Enterprise Institute had asked the court to review a decision by local District of Columbia courts that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo