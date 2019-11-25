Tammy Reyes | Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP

Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP announces the addition of Tammy Reyes as partner and leader in the tax department. The addition of Reyes strengthens the depth and breadth of the team’s diversity and experience.

Reyes has more than 20 years of public accounting experience, including nine years with a Big 4 accounting firm and three years as the vice president tax manager at a publicly traded bank. She provides tax consulting and compliance services for corporations, partnerships, trusts and individuals. Her extensive background also includes working in gift and estate tax planning and compliance with a concentration in personal financial planning for high-net-worth individuals. Reyes’ client service experience includes various industries, such as law firms, financial institutions, construction, manufacturing, wholesale and distribution.

Reyes received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from SUNY Binghamton University and a master’s degree in taxation from the University of Denver.