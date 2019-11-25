fbpx
Upcoming Foreclosures as of Nov. 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2019 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 24 Paddington Dr Rochester 14624 11/25/2019 11:00 AM Gross Polowy, LLC $126,503.45 103 Rosecroft Dr Greece 14616 11/25/2019 11:30 AM Knuckles, Komosinski & Manfro, LLP $116,819.26 315 6th ...

