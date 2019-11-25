fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Workplace Issues: Failure to State a Claim Dismissal — Reversed by the 2nd Circuit

Workplace Issues: Failure to State a Claim Dismissal — Reversed by the 2nd Circuit

By: Lindy Korn November 25, 2019 0

A summary Order issued on November 19th, 2019, reverses the Rule 12(b)(6) dismissal in the case of Khanna v. MUFG Union Bank (19-893), a case based on claims of race and gender discrimination. In the world of Rule 12 dismissals, things got easier for plaintiffs in 2015, when the Court of Appeals issued Vega v. Hempstead ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo