Deeds Recorded November 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 26, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded November 12, 2019            85   14420 FITZ GERALD, LINDA K to JOHN J SPITZER TRUST FBO LINDA K FITZ GERALD et ano Property Address: 244 STRAUB ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12267 Page: 0508 Tax Account: 088.07-4-62 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 ALBANO, THOMAS et ano to PSOMIADIS, KYRIAKOS et ano Property Address: 1540 DAVIS ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12267 Page: 0524 Tax Account: 144.04-2-25.4 Full ...

