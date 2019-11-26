fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management Municipal bond funds offer unique advantages

Money Management Municipal bond funds offer unique advantages

By: Joseph G. Mowrer III November 26, 2019 0

Municipal bond funds offer several advantages to individual bonds. One powerful yet little understood advantage has to do with amortizing bond premiums, and results in higher after tax returns for fund investors versus individual bond investors. And in today’s environment where low interest rates have lifted the prices of nearly all quality bonds to significant ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo