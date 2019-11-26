fbpx
Mortgages Recorded November 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 26, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 12, 2019            98   NOT PROVIDED R2F2 INC Property Address: 5461 RIDGE ROAD WEST, PARMA NY Lender: LUCIANO, DIANNE Amount: $100,000.00 14428 BROCKMAN, KAREN E & BROCKMAN, MARK T Property Address: 74 PARNELL DRIVE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $41,000.00 14445 COE, KATHLYN ODETTE S Property Address: 44 MILRACE DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $68,000.00 HOLCOMB, LUCAS Property Address: 408 ...

