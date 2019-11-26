fbpx
Trump signs ban on animal cruelty

By: The Washington Post Hannah Knowles and Katie Mettler  November 26, 2019 0

President Donald Trump on Monday signed into law a new federal ban on animal cruelty, called the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act. The bipartisan bill, which passed the House and Senate this year, will outlaw purposeful crushing, burning, drowning, suffocation, impalement or other violence causing “serious bodily injury” to animals. Violations could result in a ...

