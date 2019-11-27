fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / As Trump cases arrive, Supreme Court’s desire to be seen as neutral arbiter will be tested

As Trump cases arrive, Supreme Court’s desire to be seen as neutral arbiter will be tested

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes and Ann E. Marimow  November 27, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The legal cases concerning President Donald Trump, his finances and his separation-of-powers disputes with Congress are moving like a brush fire to the Supreme Court, and together provide both potential and challenge for the Roberts court in its aspiration to be seen as nonpartisan. The court, composed of five conservatives nominated by Republican presidents ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo