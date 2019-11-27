fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded November 13, 2019

Deeds Recorded November 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 27, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded November 13, 2019            87   14445 CLOW, EDWIN D to NABRENCA PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 221 EAST COMMERCIAL STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12268 Page: 0603 Tax Account: 152.22-1-23 Full Sale Price: $80,000.00 14450 BLACKWATCH PROPERTIES LLC to REYES, JAMES R Property Address: 105-107 WILLOWICK DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12268 Page: 0685 Tax Account: 166.14-2-055 Full Sale Price: $202,200.00 FRICK, CAROLINE et ano to CAINE, JEFFREY ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo