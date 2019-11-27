fbpx
Ex-judge Leticia Astacio gets gets jail time for probation violation

By: The Associated Press November 27, 2019 0

Former Rochester City Court judge Leticia Astacio has been sentenced to 180 days in jail after pleading guilty to violating probation related to a 2016 drunken driving conviction. Astacio appeared in Monroe County Court Tuesday to plead guilty to one of three alleged probation violations. The district attorney’s office requested jail time but Astacio argued against ...

