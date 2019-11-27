fbpx
Judgments Recorded July 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 27, 2019 0

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT JONES, BARRY A Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER KANE, JAMES P Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER KENNEY, DERRICK Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER KING, TIMOTHY et ano Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER LANIER, ALEXANDER DEWAYNE SR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LARGENT, ANTHONY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LAWRENCE, DAVID L Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER LEHMAN, JAMES S Favor: ...

