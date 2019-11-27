fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: 2019 Gift Guide for Lawyers

Legal Loop: 2019 Gift Guide for Lawyers

By: Nicole Black November 27, 2019 0

It’s already that time of year — time to start shopping for the lawyers on your holiday gift list. Time sure flies, doesn’t it? But good news! I’ve done the work for you. Here’s my curated holiday gift list for the lawyers in your lives. All you have to do is choose which gifts to buy. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo