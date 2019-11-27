fbpx
Mortgages Recorded November 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 27, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 13, 2019            127   NOT PROVIDED B MELTEL LLC Property Address: 265 DRIVING PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS Amount: $669,181.94 STONEBRIAR JL HENRIETTA 1273 LLC Property Address: 325 MARKETPLACE DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: PLAINSCAPITAL BANK Amount: $1,521,340.00 14420 GOWANLOCK, BRIAN K & GOWANLOCK, GILDA Property Address: 151 W  ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Amount: $25,000.00 14445 ALLCHIN, JOHN L Property Address: 113 ...

