– Whistleblower and gender discrimination: Daly v. Citigroup Inc. et al.

By: Daily Record Staff November 27, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Whistleblower and gender discrimination Arbitration agreement – Sarbanes-Oxley – Administrative remedies Daly v. Citigroup Inc. et al. 18-665 Judges Sack, Hall, and Droney Background: The plaintiff commenced an action against the defendants alleging discrimination and whistleblower retaliation claims. The defendants filed a motion to compel arbitration and to dismiss the plaintiff’s claims, ...

