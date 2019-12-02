fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Federal suit against sheriff continues

Federal suit against sheriff continues

Monroe County dismissed as defendant

By: Bennett Loudon December 2, 2019 0

A federal judge has dismissed some parts of a lawsuit filed by a man who claims he was not given proper medical care when he was incarcerated in the Monroe County Jail. In a decision filed Monday, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. dismissed Monroe County as a defendant in the case, but ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo