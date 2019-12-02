fbpx
Fourth Department – Village Law: Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency v. Village of Herkimer, et al.

Fourth Department – Village Law: Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency v. Village of Herkimer, et al.

December 2, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Village Law Regulatory interpretation – Unpaid water rents Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency v. Village of Herkimer, et al. CA 18-01072 Appealed from Supreme Court, Herkimer County Background: The plaintiff-petitioner, as part of an industrial development project, leased a facility to a corporation on properties located in the defendant-respondent village. The ...

