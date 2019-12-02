fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Key points from new wave of Catholic abuse lawsuits

Key points from new wave of Catholic abuse lawsuits

By: The Associated Press December 2, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Key takeaways from Associated Press reporting showing that new laws in 15 states could clear the way for a deluge of lawsuits against the Roman Catholic Church: — Many of the dozen-plus lawyers and clergy abuse watchdog groups interviewed by the AP expect at least 5,000 new cases, resulting in potential payouts ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo