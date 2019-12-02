fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / New abuse suits could cost church over $4 billion

New abuse suits could cost church over $4 billion

By: The Associated Press Bernard Condon and Jim Mustian December 2, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — At the end of another long day trying to sign up new clients accusing the Roman Catholic Church of sexual abuse, lawyer Adam Slater gazes out the window of his high-rise Manhattan office at one of the great symbols of the church, St. Patrick’s Cathedral. “I wonder how much that’s worth?” he ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo