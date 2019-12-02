fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Committee’s authority: Opinion 19-66

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Committee’s authority Legal rulings of other judges Opinion 19-66 Background: The inquiring judge asks if he has an obligation to disclose to anyone what he believes to be another judge’s legal or procedural error. The inquiring judge has reported the matter to the district administrative office. Opinion: The Committee concluded that the ...

