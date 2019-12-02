fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 19-68

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 19-68

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Ad hoc committee – Matters of substantial public controversy Opinion 19-68 Background: The part-time judge asks if he may volunteer on an ad hoc town committee involved in determining which privately owned real properties may be sold to another governmental entity. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a part-time judge may ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo