Powers of Attorney Recorded June 26, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded June 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 3, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded June 26, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY LIN, SHI GUAN Appoints: WANG, SULAN ROZZI, JOSEPH Appoints: DEVINE, MARY L SHURYN, DONALD P Appoints: PRIVITERE, THOMAS SUHR, SONJA G Appoints: CANNAN, JACQUELYN D US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC

