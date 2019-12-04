fbpx
Elon Musk tells jurors insult provoked 'pedo guy' tweet

Elon Musk tells jurors insult provoked ‘pedo guy’ tweet

By: The Associated Press Brian Melley December 4, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk testified Tuesday that he was being insulting, not literally calling a British cave diver a pedophile when he lashed out on Twitter and ended up in a defamation lawsuit from the man who helped rescue a dozen boys and their soccer coach from a flooded Thailand cave last year. The ...

