fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge orders removal of Huawei’s lead lawyer

Judge orders removal of Huawei’s lead lawyer

By: The Washington Post Ellen Nakashima  December 4, 2019 0

A federal judge in New York has ordered the removal of the lead defense lawyer for a major Chinese firm fighting bank fraud and sanctions violations, after the government argued the lawyer had a conflict of interest arising from his prior position as a senior Justice Department official. Judge Ann Donnelly, a judge in the Eastern ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo