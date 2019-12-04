fbpx
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Americans with Disabilities Act: Kelleher v. Fred A. Cook Inc.

Second Circuit – Americans with Disabilities Act: Kelleher v. Fred A. Cook Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Americans with Disabilities Act Associational discrimination – Sufficiency of complaint Kelleher v. Fred A. Cook Inc. 18-2385 Judges Jacobs, Leval, and Furman Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his complaint that alleged associational discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Ruling: The Second Circuit vacated and remanded. The court held that ...

