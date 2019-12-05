fbpx
Court Calendars for December 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2019 0

City Court HON. MICHAEL C. LOPEZ Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—U Ricardo Torres v Stephanie Garrido & Neyshmali Velasquez, 11 Bardin St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Main Buildings LLC v Herminio Rivera, 460 Pearl St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—HW Rochester Holdings LLC v Jason Simmons & Carolyn Simmons, 1955 E Main St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Action Hero LLC v Kiyomi Hayes, ...

