Court of Appeals – Appellate jurisdiction: People v. Allende

Court of Appeals – Appellate jurisdiction: People v. Allende

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2019 0

New York State Court of Appeals Appellate jurisdiction Appellate Division reversal – Unpreserved issue People v. Allende SSD 44 Memorandum Background: At issue is an Appellate Division reversal based on an unpreserved error. The Appellate Division vacated a robbery count by relying upon an unpreserved argument concerning the proper interpretation of and minimum proof required to establish the weapon display element ...

