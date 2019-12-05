fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded November 19, 2019

Deeds Recorded November 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded November 19, 2019            64   14420 DEGREGORIO, PASQUALE to DEGREGORIO, MICHAEL Property Address: GALLUP ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12271 Page: 0657 Tax Account: 070.03-2-8 Full Sale Price: $1.00 WHITE, CHAD et ano to ZHANG, MANDY Property Address: 82 LACEY LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12272 Page: 0150 Tax Account: 054.01-4-33 Full Sale Price: $151,000.00 14428 DERY, CHRISTOPHER et ano to COOK, LOUISE Property Address: 207 GREENWAY BOULEVARD, CHURCHVILLE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo