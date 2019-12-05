fbpx
Judgments Recorded July 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 25, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT BENZA, MATTHEW S 280 PRINCETON ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: WIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB & MURPHY PC Amount: $7,906.03 BERRY, ASA 33 OAKMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 BLOCKER, CARL JR 1 TUBMAN WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $730.00 BOST, JASON C II 70 SODUS STREET, ...

