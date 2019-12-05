fbpx
Judgments Recorded July 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 26, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ABDALLAH, SHARIF 1 VALAIS COURT, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: PRESSLER FELT & WARSHAW LLP Amount: $8,767.91 ADAMS, AMANDA M et ano 746 297TH AVENUE NORTHWEST, ISANTI MN 55040 Favor: GREEN CAPITAL FUNDING LLC Attorney: SEREBRO ESQ, VADIM Amount: $54,614.00 BROWN, SEAN 85 LINHOME DRIVE APARTMENT 15, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES et ano Attorney: SHEPARD ...

