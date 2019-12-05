fbpx
Lawmakers to introduce first federal bills to ban race-based hair discrimination

By: The Washington Post Jena McGregor  December 5, 2019 0

Race-based hair discrimination in workplaces and schools, long an obstacle for black employees and students, is gaining widespread attention and action in broader circles. After a growing number of states have passed or proposed legislation that would expressly prohibit discrimination based on natural or protective hairstyles, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Cedric ...

