Mortgages Recorded November 19, 2019

December 5, 2019

Mortgages   Recorded November 19, 2019            80   NOT PROVIDED CERE, KELLY B & SHELLEY, PAUL R Property Address: 25 FOREST RIDGE TRAIL, PARMA NY Lender: CASCIANI, JOHN Amount: $150,000.00 LYLE, ERIC P & LYLE, LISA A Property Address: 9 CREEKSIDE DRIVE, MENDON NY Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK NA Amount: $20,863.80 14420 ZHANG, MANDY Property Address: 82 LACEY LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $120,800.00 14428 COOK, LOUISE Property Address: ...

