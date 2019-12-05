fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Candidate for judicial office: Opinion 19-76

By: Daily Record Staff December 5, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Candidate for judicial office County party leader as attorney Opinion 19-76 Background: The inquiring judge is an announced candidate for elective judicial office and currently seeks a political party’s nomination. The party’s county leader practices law in the judge’s court. Opinion: The Committee concluded that neither disclosure nor disqualification is mandated solely ...

