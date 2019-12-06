Administration drops plan to require facial scans for citizens entering or leaving U.S.

fbpx
By: The Washington Post Lori Aratani  December 6, 2019 0

Officials at the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that they were dropping a proposal that would have required citizens to have their faces scanned when entering or leaving the United States. Reports this week that U.S. Customs and Border Protection wanted to expand airport facial screening to U.S. citizens drew immediate outcry from privacy advocates ...

