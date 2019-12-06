Brandon Coyle | Nixon Peabody LLP

Nixon Peabody LLP announces the addition of Brandon Coyle as an associate in the firm’s corporate practice, where he focuses on mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital and commercial transactions and contracts for private and public companies.

Coyle advises clients on their branding strategies, conducts trademark clearance searches, prepares and prosecutes trademark applications and responds to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) actions. He regularly advises companies and individuals on commercializing and leveraging their intellectual property rights and has experience in drafting and negotiating commercial licenses and technology agreements.

He most recently worked for Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP’s New York City office. He received his J.D. from Fordham University Law School and his B.A. and B.S. from North Dakota State University.