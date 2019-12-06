Franz Wright | Nixon Peabody LLP

Nixon Peabody LLP announces the addition of Franz Wright as an associate in the firm’s complex commercial litigation practice.

Wright represents clients in federal and state trial and appellate courts on a range of litigation matters including construction, cybersecurity and data privacy, manufacturing, higher education and financial disputes. He also focuses on government investigations and white collar defense, defending companies and individuals being investigated by governmental agencies, including U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).