fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Franz Wright | Nixon Peabody LLP

Franz Wright | Nixon Peabody LLP

By: Daily Record Staff December 6, 2019 0

Franz Wright

Franz Wright

Nixon Peabody LLP announces the addition of Franz Wright as an associate in the firm’s complex commercial litigation practice.

Wright represents clients in federal and state trial and appellate courts on a range of litigation matters including construction, cybersecurity and data privacy, manufacturing, higher education and financial disputes. He also focuses on government investigations and white collar defense, defending companies and individuals being investigated by governmental agencies, including U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo